The Backblaze Inc (BLZE) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

Within its last year performance, BLZE fell by -24.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.86 to $3.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.37% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Needham on March 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BLZE. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on December 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BLZE, as published in its report on December 06, 2021. Lake Street’s report from December 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for BLZE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Backblaze Inc (BLZE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Backblaze Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BLZE is recording 736.75K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.03%, with a loss of -19.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.11, showing growth from the present price of $4.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLZE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Backblaze Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.