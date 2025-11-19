Should investors be concerned about Verastem Inc (VSTM)?

While Verastem Inc has overperformed by 1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSTM rose by 79.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.24 to $3.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.32% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on April 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VSTM. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated VSTM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 24, 2025. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 31, 2024, but set its price target from $13 to $20. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VSTM, as published in its report on September 30, 2024. BTIG Research’s report from November 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $27 for VSTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Verastem Inc (VSTM)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Verastem Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2888.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VSTM is recording an average volume of 2.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.59%, with a gain of 9.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verastem Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.