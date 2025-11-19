Should investors be concerned about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)?

While Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXRX fell by -38.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.36 to $3.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.55% in the last 200 days.

On July 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) recommending Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 22, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for RXRX. Needham also rated RXRX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 16, 2023. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. BofA Securities April 18, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for RXRX, as published in its report on April 18, 2022. SVB Leerink’s report from March 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for RXRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -80.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -91.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RXRX is recording an average volume of 41.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a loss of -11.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.