Should investors be concerned about Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)?

While Cidara Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CDTX rose by 712.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $218.85 to $14.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 319.77% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) to Sector Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on November 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for CDTX. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on October 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $190. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CDTX, as published in its report on October 10, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $41 for CDTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citizens JMP also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CDTX is recording an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.43%, with a gain of 101.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $197.75, showing decline from the present price of $218.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cidara Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.