Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)’s results reveal risk

While Scholar Rock Holding Corp has overperformed by 9.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRRK fell by -7.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.98 to $22.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.38% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on October 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRRK. Barclays also rated SRRK shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2025. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on September 15, 2025, and assigned a price target of $51. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SRRK, as published in its report on August 21, 2025. Raymond James’s report from July 30, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $53 for SRRK shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -218.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SRRK is recording an average volume of 2.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.36%, with a gain of 29.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.33, showing growth from the present price of $39.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scholar Rock Holding Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.