Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)’s results reveal risk

While Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR has overperformed by 4.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSNY fell by -45.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.42 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.79% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on December 05, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PSNY. Deutsche Bank also rated PSNY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Piper Sandler March 15, 2024d the rating to Neutral on March 15, 2024, and set its price target from $3 to $2. Bernstein initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for PSNY, as published in its report on January 24, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from November 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for PSNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.11%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PSNY is recording an average volume of 5.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.65%, with a loss of -28.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.