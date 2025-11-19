PCRX (Pacira BioSciences Inc) has impressive results

While Pacira BioSciences Inc has overperformed by 2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCRX rose by 29.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.64 to $16.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on July 25, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PCRX. Truist also Upgraded PCRX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 30, 2025. Truist August 13, 2024d the rating to Sell on August 13, 2024, and set its price target from $30 to $8. RBC Capital Mkts August 12, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for PCRX, as published in its report on August 12, 2024. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pacira BioSciences Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PCRX is recording an average volume of 622.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.41%, with a gain of 1.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.60, showing growth from the present price of $24.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pacira BioSciences Inc Shares?

Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market. When comparing Pacira BioSciences Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 103.93%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 114.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.