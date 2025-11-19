Our Attention Has Been Attracted to Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.23% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.17. Its current price is -76.46% under its 52-week high of $9.24 and 0.76% more than its 52-week low of $2.16. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.97% below the high and +0.52% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HCAT’s SMA-200 is $3.75.

Additionally, it is important to take into account HCAT stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.49 for the last tewlve months.HCAT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.46, resulting in an 1.68 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.62 in simple terms.

Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.22% of shares. A total of 193 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 79.14% of its stock and 82.63% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is First Light Asset Management, LLC holding total of 13.44 shares that make 19.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 29.36 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 5.5 shares of HCAT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.78%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 12.03 million.

An overview of Health Catalyst Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT) traded 691,818 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.86 and price change of -0.99. With the moving average of $2.90 and a price change of -1.09, about 587,107 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HCAT’s 100-day average volume is 680,331 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.23 and a price change of -1.60.