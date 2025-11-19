Observations on the Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL) Growth Curve

Currently, Satellogic Inc’s (SATL) stock is trading at $1.39, marking a gain of 2.21% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -74.68% below its 52-week high of $5.49 and 41.08% above its 52-week low of $0.99. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -51.07% below the high and +4.17% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SATL’s SMA-200 is $3.4221. As well, it is important to consider SATL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 14.63.

How does Satellogic Inc (SATL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Satellogic Inc (SATL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 15.55% of shares. A total of 102 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 39.45% of its stock and 46.71% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Liberty 77 Capital L.P. holding total of 20.0 shares that make 16.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 27.7 million.

The securities firm Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. holds 11.52 shares of SATL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.22%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15.95 million.

An overview of Satellogic Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Satellogic Inc (SATL) traded 3,523,517 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7253 and price change of -0.7650. With the moving average of $2.7591 and a price change of -2.1650, about 4,428,385 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SATL’s 100-day average volume is 2,851,293 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.1344 and a price change of -2.2450.