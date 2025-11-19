MP Materials Corporation (MP) requires closer examination

While MP Materials Corporation has overperformed by 2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP rose by 275.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $100.25 to $15.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) to Overweight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on November 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MP. BMO Capital Markets also rated MP shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2025. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Outperform rating on September 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $80. Jefferies August 01, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MP, as published in its report on August 01, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 31, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $65 for MP shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MP Materials Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MP is recording 14.68M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.66%, with a loss of -5.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.32, showing growth from the present price of $58.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.