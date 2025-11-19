Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Jack In The Box, Inc has underperformed by -0.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JACK fell by -65.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.45 to $14.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.74% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) recommending Neutral. A report published by Barclays on October 22, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for JACK. BofA Securities also rated JACK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2025. Truist May 27, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for JACK, as published in its report on May 27, 2025. Northcoast’s report from May 19, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $20 for JACK shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK)

It’s important to note that JACK shareholders are currently getting $0.88 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Jack In The Box, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JACK is registering an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.51%, with a loss of -4.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.22, showing growth from the present price of $14.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JACK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jack In The Box, Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.