Is Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Zymeworks BC Inc has underperformed by -3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZYME rose by 57.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.19 to $9.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 63.41% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 14, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ZYME. B. Riley Securities also rated ZYME shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 10, 2025. JP Morgan December 16, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ZYME, as published in its report on December 16, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from November 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ZYME shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zymeworks BC Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZYME is registering an average volume of 897.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.07%, with a gain of 16.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.55, showing growth from the present price of $22.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZYME is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zymeworks BC Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.