Is the XCF Global Inc (NASDAQ:SAFX) stock an investment opportunity?

XCF Global Inc (SAFX)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.10% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.78. Its current price is -98.29% under its 52-week high of $45.90 and 28.86% more than its 52-week low of $0.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -32.26% below the high and +27.89% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account SAFX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 7.75 for the last tewlve months.SAFX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 22.46, resulting in an 142.02 price to cash per share for the period.

How does XCF Global Inc (SAFX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

XCF Global Inc (NASDAQ: SAFX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in XCF Global Inc (SAFX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 75.44% of shares. A total of 52 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.91% of its stock and 15.91% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 1.6 shares that make 1.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.33 million.

The securities firm Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 1.41 shares of SAFX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.89%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.17 million.

An overview of XCF Global Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests XCF Global Inc (SAFX) traded 493,389 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8029 and price change of -0.2155. With the moving average of $1.0703 and a price change of -0.5210, about 831,224 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SAFX’s 100-day average volume is 2,010,140 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2797 and a price change of -0.9810.