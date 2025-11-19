Is Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Jumia Technologies Ag ADR has overperformed by 2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JMIA rose by 172.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.14 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.03% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) to Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for JMIA. The Benchmark Company also rated JMIA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 09, 2024. Morgan Stanley January 03, 2024d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 03, 2024, and set its price target from $3 to $3.60. Morgan Stanley November 29, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for JMIA, as published in its report on November 29, 2021. Stifel’s report from May 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for JMIA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -102.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JMIA is recording 3.53M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.56%, with a loss of -1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.25, showing growth from the present price of $10.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JMIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jumia Technologies Ag ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.