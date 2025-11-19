Is Immuneering Corp (IMRX) a opportunity to investors?

While Immuneering Corp has overperformed by 3.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMRX rose by 225.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.08 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 97.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ: IMRX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for IMRX. Needham also reiterated IMRX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 15, 2024. Jefferies March 15, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for IMRX, as published in its report on March 15, 2024. Needham’s report from December 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for IMRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Immuneering Corp (IMRX)

Immuneering Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 24.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IMRX has an average volume of 1.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.93%, with a gain of 6.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immuneering Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.