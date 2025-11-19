Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) deserves closer scrutiny

While Innoviz Technologies Ltd has underperformed by -1.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INVZ fell by -22.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.14 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.65% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2025, Goldman Upgraded Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) to Buy. A report published by Rosenblatt on December 20, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for INVZ. Goldman July 11, 2024d the rating to Neutral on July 11, 2024, and set its price target from $2.25 to $1. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for INVZ, as published in its report on October 25, 2022. Berenberg’s report from September 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for INVZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 238.01%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INVZ is recording 7.61M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.89%, with a loss of -18.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.90, showing growth from the present price of $1.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INVZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innoviz Technologies Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.