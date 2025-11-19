How to interpret Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)’s stock chart patterns

While Workhorse Group Inc has overperformed by 37.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WKHS fell by -91.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.62 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.46% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) to Neutral. A report published by R. F. Lafferty on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for WKHS. ROTH Capital also Upgraded WKHS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2022. R. F. Lafferty Initiated an Hold rating on February 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for WKHS, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Cowen’s report from June 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for WKHS shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.97%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Workhorse Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -162.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WKHS is recording 1.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.25%, with a gain of 6.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.65, showing decline from the present price of $0.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WKHS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Workhorse Group Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.