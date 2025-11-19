How should investors view Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD)?

While Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has overperformed by 3.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLMD fell by -65.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.61 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.43% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) to Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 04, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated GLMD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 30, 2020. B. Riley FBR initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GLMD, as published in its report on December 12, 2018. Maxim Group’s report from August 02, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $27 for GLMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GLMD has an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.87%, with a loss of -9.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.