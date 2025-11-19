How did LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ) fare last session?

While LENZ Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 5.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LENZ fell by -5.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.40 to $16.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.97% in the last 200 days.

On April 14, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking LENZ Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LENZ) recommending Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on March 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LENZ. Raymond James also rated LENZ shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 27, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on August 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $38. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LENZ, as published in its report on April 15, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from April 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $32 for LENZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of LENZ Therapeutics Inc (LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LENZ is registering an average volume of 900.69K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.91%, with a gain of 2.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.57, showing growth from the present price of $27.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LENZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LENZ Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.