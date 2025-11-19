Have you been able to find a good deal on E.W. Scripps Co’s shares?

While E.W. Scripps Co has overperformed by 2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSP rose by 98.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.44 to $1.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.33% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) to Equal Weight. The Benchmark Company also reiterated SSP shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2019. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on March 04, 2019, but set its price target from $22 to $26. Gabelli & Co initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SSP, as published in its report on November 27, 2018. The Benchmark Company’s report from November 06, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $20 for SSP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of E.W. Scripps Co (SSP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.64%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

E.W. Scripps Co’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SSP has an average volume of 868.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.72%, with a gain of 46.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.62, showing growth from the present price of $4.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E.W. Scripps Co Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.