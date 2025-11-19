Examining Sable Offshore Corp (SOC) stock is warranted

While Sable Offshore Corp has overperformed by 5.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOC fell by -79.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.00 to $3.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.65% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2025, ROTH MKM started tracking Sable Offshore Corp (NYSE: SOC) recommending Buy. A report published by Pickering Energy Partners on December 17, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SOC. Johnson Rice also rated SOC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 05, 2024. BWS Financial Initiated an Sell rating on October 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SOC, as published in its report on August 13, 2024. The Benchmark Company’s report from July 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for SOC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Sable Offshore Corp (SOC)

In order to gain a clear picture of Sable Offshore Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -179.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.11M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SOC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.28%, with a loss of -36.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.33, showing growth from the present price of $4.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sable Offshore Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.