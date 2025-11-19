Examining PubMatic Inc (PUBM) stock is warranted

While PubMatic Inc has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PUBM fell by -36.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.32 to $7.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.61% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on August 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for PUBM. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded PUBM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Perform rating on December 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $17. Evercore ISI resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for PUBM, as published in its report on November 13, 2024. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

PubMatic Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PUBM is registering an average volume of 770.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.32%, with a loss of -15.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.55, showing growth from the present price of $9.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PUBM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PubMatic Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.