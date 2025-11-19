Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Etoro Group Ltd has overperformed by 1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETOR fell by -41.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.96 to $32.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded Etoro Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ETOR) to Positive. A report published by Deutsche Bank on November 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ETOR. Compass Point also rated ETOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2025. Mizuho Reiterated the rating as Outperform on October 01, 2025, but set its price target from $80 to $65. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ETOR, as published in its report on June 09, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from June 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $80 for ETOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR)

Etoro Group Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETOR is registering an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a loss of -4.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.38, showing growth from the present price of $39.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Etoro Group Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.