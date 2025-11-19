Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Energy Fuels Inc has overperformed by 0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UUUU rose by 193.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.33 to $3.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 66.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, Roth Capital Downgraded Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) to Sell. Roth Capital also Downgraded UUUU shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2025. ROTH MKM February 28, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UUUU, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for UUUU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH MKM also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 337.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Energy Fuels Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UUUU is recording 23.11M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.41%, with a loss of -4.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.26, showing growth from the present price of $15.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UUUU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energy Fuels Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.