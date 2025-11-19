Do investors need to be concerned about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)?

While Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRPT fell by -85.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $138.81 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, Mizuho Upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) to Outperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on September 22, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SRPT. Oppenheimer also Upgraded SRPT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2025. Barclays July 29, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SRPT, as published in its report on July 29, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from July 29, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $5 for SRPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.52%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SRPT has an average volume of 6.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.61%, with a loss of -3.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.82, showing growth from the present price of $17.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.