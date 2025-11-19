Did Service Properties Trust (SVC) perform well in the last session?

While Service Properties Trust has underperformed by -3.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVC fell by -37.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.08 to $1.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.75% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) to Equal Weight. Wells Fargo also Upgraded SVC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 19, 2025. HSBC Securities Initiated an Hold rating on October 23, 2023, and assigned a price target of $8. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Perform’ rating for SVC, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for SVC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Service Properties Trust (SVC)

It’s important to note that SVC shareholders are currently getting $0.04 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.52%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Service Properties Trust’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 42.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SVC is registering an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.68%, with a loss of -11.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Service Properties Trust Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.