Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Cullinan Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEM fell by -29.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.15 to $5.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.99% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CGEM) recommending Buy. UBS also rated CGEM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 24, 2024. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on May 01, 2024, and assigned a price target of $40. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CGEM, as published in its report on April 15, 2024. Wedbush’s report from February 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for CGEM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc (CGEM)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cullinan Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CGEM is recording an average volume of 924.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.18%, with a gain of 9.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cullinan Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.