Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Cipher Mining Inc has overperformed by 1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIFR rose by 214.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.52 to $1.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 96.02% in the last 200 days.

On September 24, 2025, Arete started tracking Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) recommending Buy. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on March 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $6.50. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CIFR, as published in its report on January 08, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from December 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CIFR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 197.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cipher Mining Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CIFR is recording an average volume of 49.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.92%, with a loss of -21.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.54, showing growth from the present price of $14.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIFR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cipher Mining Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.