Choosing between riding the trend or protecting profits: Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB)

Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB)’s stock is trading at $11.82 at the moment marking a fall of -1.99% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -57.62% less than their 52-week high of $27.89, and -1.17% over their 52-week low of $11.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -44.11% below the high and +2.66% above the low.

Further, it is important to consider STUB stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 2.38.STUB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.41, resulting in an 3.12 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.38 in simple terms.

Stubhub Holdings Inc (NYSE: STUB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 17.20% of shares. A total of 53 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 45.28% of its stock and 54.69% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holding total of 4.09 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 48.5 million.

The securities firm Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 7.37 shares of STUB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 87.47 million.

An overview of Stubhub Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Stubhub Holdings Inc (STUB) traded 3,516,479 shares per day, with a moving average of $17.77 and price change of -7.61.