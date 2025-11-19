C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While C4 Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCC fell by -31.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.10 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.01% in the last 200 days.

On September 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on September 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for CCCC. Guggenheim also rated CCCC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 04, 2025. Wells Fargo December 19, 2024d the rating to Overweight on December 19, 2024, and set its price target from $8 to $12. Stephens initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for CCCC, as published in its report on November 18, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from January 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CCCC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of C4 Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.98% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CCCC is recording an average volume of 1.96M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.86, showing growth from the present price of $2.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C4 Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.