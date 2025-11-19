BWEN’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Broadwind Inc (BWEN)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 2.91% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.62. Its current price is -13.39% under its 52-week high of $3.03 and 86.11% more than its 52-week low of $1.41. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.80% below the high and +36.17% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BWEN’s SMA-200 is $1.95.

Additionally, it is important to take into account BWEN stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.40 for the last tewlve months.BWEN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.91, resulting in an 50.73 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Broadwind Inc (BWEN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

Broadwind Inc (BWEN): Earnings History

If we examine Broadwind Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.32, slashing the consensus of $0.05. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.27, resulting in a 540.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.32 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.05. That was a difference of $0.27 and a surprise of 540.00%.

Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Broadwind Inc (BWEN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 19.78% of shares. A total of 49 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 26.58% of its stock and 33.13% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Grace & White Inc /ny holding total of 2.12 shares that make 9.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5.67 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.01 shares of BWEN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.34%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.69 million.

An overview of Broadwind Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Broadwind Inc (BWEN) traded 279,883 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.31 and price change of +0.40. With the moving average of $2.24 and a price change of +0.49, about 264,097 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BWEN’s 100-day average volume is 263,567 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.25 and a price change of +0.85.