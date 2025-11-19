BHVN (Biohaven Ltd) has impressive results

While Biohaven Ltd has overperformed by 14.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHVN fell by -74.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.75 to $7.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.79% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded Biohaven Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on November 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BHVN. Citigroup also rated BHVN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 17, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on September 03, 2025, and assigned a price target of $75. RBC Capital Mkts May 19, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BHVN, as published in its report on May 19, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from February 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $65 for BHVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Biohaven Ltd (BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -522.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BHVN has an average volume of 3.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.09%, with a gain of 10.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.69, showing growth from the present price of $9.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BHVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Biohaven Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.