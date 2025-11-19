AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)’s stock rises to 58.22 per share

While AST SpaceMobile Inc has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTS rose by 175.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.79 to $17.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.90% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2025, Barclays Downgraded AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) to Underweight. A report published by Scotiabank on October 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for ASTS. UBS also Downgraded ASTS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 09, 2025. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ASTS, as published in its report on June 25, 2025. Scotiabank’s report from June 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $45.40 for ASTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1239.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AST SpaceMobile Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.36M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASTS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.96%, with a loss of -14.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.11, showing growth from the present price of $58.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AST SpaceMobile Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.