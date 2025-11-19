ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPRY fell by -32.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.90 to $7.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.57% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) recommending Buy. A report published by Roth Capital on September 04, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SPRY. Scotiabank also rated SPRY shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on February 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $40. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SPRY, as published in its report on August 20, 2024. Raymond James’s report from August 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $22 for SPRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1471.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPRY is recording 2.57M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.02%, with a loss of -19.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.