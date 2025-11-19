Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) deserves closer scrutiny

While Array Technologies Inc has underperformed by -3.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARRY rose by 20.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.37 to $3.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.75% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on November 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ARRY. Barclays also Downgraded ARRY shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 02, 2025. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on September 30, 2025, and assigned a price target of $11. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARRY, as published in its report on September 30, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from September 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ARRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Array Technologies Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 7.32M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARRY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.54%, with a loss of -20.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.90, showing growth from the present price of $7.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Array Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 131.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.