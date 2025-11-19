Are VolitionRX Ltd’shares a good deal?

While VolitionRX Ltd has overperformed by 10.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNRX fell by -41.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.94 to $0.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.36% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for VNRX. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated VNRX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 17, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on March 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $8. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VNRX, as published in its report on May 16, 2018. The Benchmark Company’s report from May 14, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $5 for VNRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Rodman & Renshaw also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.19%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

VolitionRX Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VNRX has an average volume of 590.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.76%, with a loss of -7.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.89, showing growth from the present price of $0.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VolitionRX Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.