Are iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) shares a good deal now?

While iHeartMedia Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IHRT rose by 101.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.77 to $0.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 91.51% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for IHRT. JP Morgan also Downgraded IHRT shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 01, 2023. Goldman August 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IHRT, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from July 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for IHRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

iHeartMedia Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IHRT has an average volume of 1.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.52%, with a loss of -7.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IHRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iHeartMedia Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.