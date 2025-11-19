Altimmune Inc (ALT)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Altimmune Inc has overperformed by 10.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALT fell by -35.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.88 to $2.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.95% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) recommending Sell. A report published by William Blair on February 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for ALT. Stifel also rated ALT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2025. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on November 12, 2024, and assigned a price target of $26. Guggenheim April 29, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALT, as published in its report on April 29, 2024. Goldman’s report from January 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $13 for ALT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Altimmune Inc (ALT)

Altimmune Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -52.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ALT is registering an average volume of 2.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.31%, with a gain of 8.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.88, showing growth from the present price of $4.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Altimmune Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.