A closer look at Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)’s stock price trends

While Daqo New Energy Corp ADR has underperformed by -6.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DQ rose by 66.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.59 to $12.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.06% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on July 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DQ. HSBC Securities also Downgraded DQ shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 30, 2025. Daiwa Securities October 30, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DQ, as published in its report on October 30, 2024. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DQ is recording an average volume of 1.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.24%, with a loss of -9.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.16, showing growth from the present price of $32.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Daqo New Energy Corp ADR Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.