WULF overperforms with a 0.55 increase in share price

While TeraWulf Inc has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WULF rose by 95.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.05 to $2.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.08% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) recommending Outperform. Citizens JMP also rated WULF shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 22, 2025. Rosenblatt Initiated an Buy rating on April 09, 2025, and assigned a price target of $4. Keefe Bruyette initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for WULF, as published in its report on January 08, 2025. Needham’s report from September 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6 for WULF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Rosenblatt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of TeraWulf Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -181.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WULF is recording 46.77M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.04%, with a loss of -22.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.34, showing growth from the present price of $11.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WULF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TeraWulf Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.