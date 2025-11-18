Will BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, BTQ Technologies Corp’s (BTQ) stock is trading at $6.75, marking a gain of 14.60% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -57.81% below its 52-week high of $16.00 and 3568.48% above its 52-week low of $0.18. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -47.75% below the high and +24.35% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BTQ’s SMA-200 is $4.19.

As well, it is important to consider BTQ stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2335.50.BTQ’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 34.30, resulting in an 33.00 price to cash per share for the period.

How does BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

BTQ Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: BTQ) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 31.58% of shares. A total of 53 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.23% of its stock and 3.25% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal /CAN/ holding total of 1.37 shares that make 0.99% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 9.21 million.

The securities firm Millennium Management Llc holds 378.03 shares of BTQ, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.27%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.54 million.

An overview of BTQ Technologies Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests BTQ Technologies Corp (BTQ) traded 4,738,189 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.24 and price change of -2.50. With the moving average of $7.66 and a price change of +3.49, about 6,446,866 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BTQ’s 100-day average volume is 3,862,131 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.11 and a price change of +1.12.