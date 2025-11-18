Will Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

Currently, Brag House Holdings Inc’s (TBH) stock is trading at $1.04, marking a fall of -2.80% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -85.06% below its 52-week high of $6.96 and 100.00% above its 52-week low of $0.52. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.84% below the high and +14.77% above the low.

How does Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Brag House Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TBH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 20.68% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.25% of its stock and 17.96% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC holding total of 1.9 shares that make 17.58% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.04 million.

The securities firm Xtx Topco Ltd holds 32.19 shares of TBH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.30%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 34437.0.

An overview of Brag House Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Brag House Holdings Inc (TBH) traded 1,007,833 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1000 and price change of -0.0900. With the moving average of $1.3829 and a price change of -0.5900, about 1,531,241 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TBH’s 100-day average volume is 961,212 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2393 and a price change of +0.1702.