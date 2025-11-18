What was Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)’s performance in the last session?

While Ondas Holdings Inc has underperformed by -12.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONDS rose by 144.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.70 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 94.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) to Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ONDS. Needham also rated ONDS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 19, 2025. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on December 11, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3.50. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ONDS, as published in its report on February 16, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from December 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ONDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 581.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ondas Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ONDS is registering an average volume of 61.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.44%, with a gain of 6.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.86, showing growth from the present price of $6.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ondas Holdings Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.