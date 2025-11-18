What technical indicators reveal about ACHR stock

While Archer Aviation Inc has underperformed by -5.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACHR fell by -23.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.62 to $4.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.67% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) to Neutral. A report published by Needham on November 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACHR. H.C. Wainwright also rated ACHR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 03, 2024. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on June 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $9. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ACHR, as published in its report on July 27, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from April 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for ACHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACHR is registering an average volume of 53.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.04%, with a loss of -12.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.57, showing growth from the present price of $7.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Archer Aviation Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.