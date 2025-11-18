WGRX’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Wellgistics Health Inc’s (WGRX) stock is trading at $0.57, marking a fall of -2.35% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.88% below its 52-week high of $7.04 and 70.20% above its 52-week low of $0.34. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -60.27% below the high and +72.77% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider WGRX stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.39.WGRX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 39.84, resulting in an 121.92 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Wellgistics Health Inc (NASDAQ: WGRX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 50.78% of shares. A total of 16 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.38% of its stock and 8.89% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Heights Capital Management, Inc holding total of 2.92 shares that make 3.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.65 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 739.24 shares of WGRX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.82%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.42 million.

An overview of Wellgistics Health Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Wellgistics Health Inc (WGRX) traded 42,717,563 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6453 and price change of +0.2212. With the moving average of $0.8114 and a price change of -1.0900, about 17,749,686 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, WGRX’s 100-day average volume is 10,802,924 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9084 and a price change of -0.4300.