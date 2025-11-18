Was there any good news for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) stock in the last session?

While HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd has overperformed by 7.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIVE rose by 24.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.84 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.83% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) recommending Buy. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on January 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HIVE. ROTH MKM also rated HIVE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on October 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HIVE, as published in its report on September 19, 2024. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 285.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.55, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HIVE is recording 32.59M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.62%, with a loss of -24.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $3.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIVE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.