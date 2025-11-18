Was Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)’s session last reading good?

While Kodiak Sciences Inc has overperformed by 1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KOD rose by 99.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.17 to $1.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 162.51% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on October 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for KOD. Barclays also Upgraded KOD shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 25, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on September 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. JP Morgan August 14, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for KOD, as published in its report on August 14, 2025. Jefferies’s report from December 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for KOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)

In order to gain a clear picture of Kodiak Sciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -207.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 892.29K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KOD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.15%, with a gain of 7.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.50, showing growth from the present price of $19.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kodiak Sciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.