USAR’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.50% from the previous close with its current price standing at $14.67. Its current price is -66.65% under its 52-week high of $43.98 and 163.79% more than its 52-week low of $5.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -54.53% below the high and +5.28% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, USAR’s SMA-200 is $14.07.

How does USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.67 in simple terms.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.00% of shares. A total of 163 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 29.93% of its stock and 34.80% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. holding total of 12.8 shares that make 9.65% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 190.17 million.

The securities firm State Street Corporation holds 2.82 shares of USAR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.13%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 41.91 million.

An overview of USA Rare Earth Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) traded 11,685,269 shares per day, with a moving average of $18.34 and price change of -12.06. With the moving average of $20.87 and a price change of +0.56, about 15,408,243 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, USAR’s 100-day average volume is 10,534,399 shares, alongside a moving average of $17.29 and a price change of +3.48.