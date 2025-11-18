Understanding CRWV stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, CoreWeave Inc’s (CRWV) stock is trading at $71.76, marking a fall of -4.74% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -61.63% below its 52-week high of $187.00 and 114.10% above its 52-week low of $33.51. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -48.28% below the high and +1.27% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider CRWV stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 8.30.CRWV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 9.21, resulting in an 14.09 price to cash per share for the period.

How does CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 28 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.89 in simple terms.

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: CRWV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in CoreWeave Inc (CRWV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.47% of shares. A total of 743 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 56.75% of its stock and 75.14% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC holding total of 81.98 shares that make 21.22% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.03 billion.

The securities firm FMR, LLC holds 26.79 shares of CRWV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 6.93%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.97 billion.

An overview of CoreWeave Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) traded 27,291,949 shares per day, with a moving average of $110.21 and price change of -51.72. With the moving average of $121.92 and a price change of -26.88, about 30,220,777 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CRWV’s 100-day average volume is 25,000,623 shares, alongside a moving average of $119.79 and a price change of -86.65.