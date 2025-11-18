Technical analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) stock chart patterns

While BlackSky Technology Inc has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKSY rose by 21.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.20 to $6.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.80% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on October 04, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BKSY. Oppenheimer also rated BKSY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 02, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $2.50. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BKSY, as published in its report on July 06, 2023. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3 for BKSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

BlackSky Technology Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -88.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BKSY has an average volume of 1.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.60%, with a loss of -20.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.50, showing growth from the present price of $13.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BlackSky Technology Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.